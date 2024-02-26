Anthony Gaines Passes Away At The Age Of 30

By
James Hetfield
-

Indie star Anthony Gaines (real name Anthony Nicometi Jr.), who made his pro wrestling debut back in 2014 for Upstate Pro Wrestling, has reportedly passed away at the age of 30.

Following his run with Upstate Pro Wrestling, Gaines worked for companies like Pro Wrestling Rampage, Revenge Pro Wrestling and Toronto’s Smash Wrestling. Gaines started to make a name for himself back in 2018 at an ESW event after he was on the receiving end of a Pounce from Ace Romero that sent him out of the ring flying.

You can check out the reactions below of the devastating news.

 

