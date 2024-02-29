Arn Anderson Says Cody Rhodes And Tony Khan Allowed Him To Enjoy The Wrestling Business Again

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his ARN podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how AEW President Tony Khan and WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes allowed him to enjoy and love the wrestling business again and he is eternally grateful for that.

Anderson said, “Cody brought me out of mothballs and, in the time was with him, let me enjoy the business again when I was completely burned out on the backstage part of it. I was never burned out on the performance side of it. So he made that happen. Thank you to Tony Khan. Thank you, Cody. I mean, once again, they allowed me to enjoy the business again and love the business, which I’ve always loved the wrestling part of it, just not too much on the politics. It just consumes you. So, I will be eternally grateful.”

