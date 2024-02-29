Arn Anderson Shares His Thoughts On Dustin Rhodes’ Legacy In Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his ARN podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Dustin Rhodes’ legacy in wrestling.

Anderson said, “Well, the gold thing doesn’t work unless you can perform. Because that’s an uncomfortable scenario for some people. He portrayed that character and some of the sexually risky things that he kind of teased during his matches. You know what I’m saying? Yeah, oh, yeah. Well, that’d be actually a performer and having a thought process of, okay, how much is too far? How much is just enough? What’s it? What’s a tease? You gotta be a smart guy to pull that off. But the natural Dustin Rhodes could go out and have a match with anybody. Didn’t matter. Yeah. You know, I don’t think you have one without the other as far as the gold dust. I don’t know if he can pull that off. Had he not been the performer. He’s very versatile. Yeah, yes. Long way around. That’s what I was trying to get to.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.