Athena Hits New Milestone As ROH Women’s World Champion

Athena, the current ROH Women’s World Champion, has officially surpassed an impressive milestone of 1,000 days as champion.

She won the title on December 10, 2022, at Final Battle.

This reign is the longest in the history of ROH and the championship by a significant margin. Athena became the longest-reigning champion when she reached day 646 in September.

During her reign, she has successfully defended the title 31 times, most recently against Mina Shirakawa at Death Before Dishonor.

She has defeated notable opponents such as Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, Willow Nightingale, Billie Starkz, Alex Windsor, and many more.