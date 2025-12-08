Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 12/6/2025

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Saturday night from the Greater Columbus Convention Center at GalaxyCon Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as part of the Collision tapings.

These matches will air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

– Spanish Announce Project (Angelico and Serpentico) def. LSG and Josh Crane.

– Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno) def. The Frat House (Preston Vance, Cole Karter and Griff Garrison.

– Jay Lethal def. Nathan Cruz.

– ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena had a championship celebration with Billie Starkz and Diamanté. Athena went through a list of everyone she has defeated and said Starkz failed by not winning the ROH Women’s Pure Championship, but Starkz and Diamanté would be facing Deonna Purrazzo and anybody Purrazzo chooses later tonight to try and make up for it. The crowd then threw streamers in as Athena said she would be the champion forever.

– Komander and SkyFlight (Scorpio Sky, Darius Martin and Dante Martin) def. Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty, Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean).

– ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Madison Rayne def. Billie Starkz and Diamanté. After the match, Athena continued picking on Starkz for not winning.

– ROH Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet def. Lacey Lane in a Proving Ground Match.

– Hechicero def. Josh Woods.

– Zayda Steel def. Rachael Ellering.

– The Death Riders (Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta) def. Willie Mack and Aaron Solo.

– Dalton Castle, The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum), Adam Priest and “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington def. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese and Ari Daivari) and MxM TV (Mansoor, Mason Madden and Johnny TV).