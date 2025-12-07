Athena On Being the Face Of ROH, Expresses Interest In Wrestling For NJPW

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena participated in the post-ROH Final Battle 2025 media scrum, where she discussed several topics, including what it means to her to become the face of the ROH brand.

Athena said, “It’s really cool. I’ll tell you that. First and foremost, I remember growing up on the independent scene, and Ring of Honor was the place to be. Ring of Honor was where you went, and you made something of yourself. A normal traveling show that was also on television. And they had women like Sarah Del Ray, Allison Danger, Daisy Hayes, Mischief, and so many countless others that paved the way for showing that women could actually wrestle and not just wrestle, steal the damn show. So to be a part of Ring of Honor in its current day to help uh build the future, uh build the future, but also build a legacy for myself. Being the face of a brand, but just showing how much hard work pays off, that means the world to me.”

On potentially wrestling in NJPW and competing at Wrestle Kingdom 20:

“I would love the opportunity to wrestle for New Japan. I had the privilege of representing Ring of Honor in the Tokyo Dome in the four-way for an opportunity at any championship, and then I got hit with a baseball bat to my face, but we’re not really going to talk about that. Um, but like it would be an honor — a privilege. Like I’ve never gotten to wrestle in a Wrestle Kingdom at all. I’ve never gotten to wrestle for New Japan other than that particular show. So, absolutely. And there’s so many amazing women within stardom. So many amazing women around the world with New Japan. I would love the opportunity.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)