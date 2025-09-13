Athena Set To Take Some Time Off From ROH Soon

According to Fightful Select, current ROH Women’s World Champion Athena is expected to take some time off from the company soon.

The report does not clarify whether she is injured, simply feeling banged up, or if her absence is just a planned break.

Regardless of the reason, Athena is anticipated to be out of in-ring action for five to six weeks.

Recently, Athena achieved a significant milestone in her reign as the ROH Women’s World Champion, surpassing 1,000 days.

She is now the longest-reigning champion of any kind in ROH history.