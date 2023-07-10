WrestleTix revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and AEW held this past week.

WWE SmackDown topping the attendance list at 13,617 total tickets sold, WWE’s RAW sold 10,343 total tickets, AEW’s Dynamite sold 5,746 total tickets, and AEW Collision sold 2,474 total tickets.

You can check out the list below:

– WWE SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City = 13,617 tickets sold

– WWE RAW from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland = 10,343 tickets sold

– AEW Dynamite from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada = 5,746 tickets sold

– AEW Collision from the Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada = 2,474 tickets sold