Attendance Figures For Last Week’s WWE And AEW TV Events

WrestleTix revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and AEW held last week. WWE RAW topped the attendance list with 7,959 tickets sold. SmackDown was a taped show, which is why no attendance was listed.

– WWE RAW from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina = 7,959 tickets sold

– AEW Dynamite from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky = 4,112 tickets sold

– AEW Collision from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas = 3,026 tickets sold