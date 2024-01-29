Attendance Figures For Last Week’s WWE And AEW TV Events

WrestleTix revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and AEW held last week. WWE SmackDown topped the attendance list with 9,233 tickets.

You can check out the figures below:

– WWE SmackDown from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida = 9,233 tickets sold as of Friday morning

– WWE RAW from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana = 8,697 tickets sold

– AEW Dynamite from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia = 2,341 tickets sold

– AEW Collision from the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana = 1,604 tickets sold as of Saturday morning