Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW TV Events

WrestleTix revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and AEW held this week. WWE SmackDown topped the attendance list with 12,009 tickets.

You can check out the figures below:

– WWE SmackDown from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia = 12,009 tickets sold

– WWE RAW from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas = 6,123 tickets sold

– AEW Collision from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri = 2,706 tickets sold as of Saturday morning

– AEW Dynamite from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina = 2,220 tickets sold