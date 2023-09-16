Aussie Open Segment Announced For Tonight’s AEW Collision On TNT

You can officially pencil in a new segment for this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.
Ahead of tonight’s two-hour AEW on TNT program, the company has confirmed the addition of a new segment featuring former ROH Tag-Team Champions Aussie Open.
“We’ll hear from one of the world’s best tag teams, Aussie Open, winners of 7 of their past 9 AEW tag team matches, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis on AEW Collision TONIGHT!”
Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from State College, PA.
Tonight, Saturday 9/16
State College, PA
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
Live on @TNTdrama 8pm ET/7pm CT
We'll hear from one of the world's best tag teams, #AussieOpen, winners of 7 of their past 9 @AEW tag team matches, @kylefletcherpro +@DUNKZILLADavis, on #AEWCollision TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/OczlYuMfEY
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 16, 2023