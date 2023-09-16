Aussie Open Segment Announced For Tonight’s AEW Collision On TNT

You can officially pencil in a new segment for this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Ahead of tonight’s two-hour AEW on TNT program, the company has confirmed the addition of a new segment featuring former ROH Tag-Team Champions Aussie Open.

“We’ll hear from one of the world’s best tag teams, Aussie Open, winners of 7 of their past 9 AEW tag team matches, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis on AEW Collision TONIGHT!”

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage from State College, PA.