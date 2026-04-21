Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Australian Talent Guest Coaching At WWE Performance Center This Week

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Performance Center
WWE Performance Center

According to PWInsider.com, Adam Brooks, who is best known for his time in Melbourne City Wrestling, will be serving as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week.

Brooks is a former MCW World Heavyweight Champion and a five-time MCW Intercommonwealth Champion. He has also competed for ROH, PWG, and PROGRESS Wrestling. Brooks began his wrestling career in 2010.

Earlier this year, he worked the AEW House Rules Australia show, where he lost a match to Wheeler Yuta. Most recently, he participated in last week’s TNA iMPACT tapings.

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