Sol Ruca Names WWE Stars Who Have Helped Her Most

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca spoke with TMZ’s Inside the Ring about various topics, including the individuals who have supported her on the main roster.

Ruca said, “I definitely think Charlotte has helped me a lot. I know we’re on different brands now. But when I was going up and doing stuff on Smackdown, doing some tag stuff with her and Alexa, she was very, very helpful with me and Zaria. And [she] would take the time out of her day to come and like talk to us about certain things and how we can improve, or if we had questions. Like, she was always down to answer them. Another person is Bayley. She’s absolutely incredible with that kind of stuff. And again, Natalya, like — I think across the board, I think everyone’s had an experience with her. Just like [she’s] trying to leave this place better than she found it and is just always on it and always just wants the best for us. Like, we’re all such girls’ girls that we just want to help each other out. And I think that she does that very, very well.”

On Lyra Valkyria wanting a title shot:

“I mean, I am 100% down. Like I said, I am a fighting champion. Just got to iron everything out, make sure that it’s all good with Adam Pierce. But yeah, I mean, I would absolutely love to defend the title against Lyra. She is the first person to ever hold this title. So, I feel like it would be a great matchup and I think it’ll definitely test myself against another former IC champion.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)