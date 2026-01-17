Backstage Expectation For WWE Title Challenger Revealed

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown featured four qualifying matches for the Undisputed WWE Championship #1 contender. The winners will compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, scheduled for January 24 in Montreal.

The victor of that match will then earn the opportunity to challenge Drew McIntyre for his Undisputed WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 31.

The matches included Randy Orton vs. The Miz, Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams, Solo Sikoa vs. Damian Priest, and Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov. By the end of the broadcast, Orton, Williams, Priest, and Zayn emerged as the winners.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sami Zayn is the favorite to win the Fatal 4-Way Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event and subsequently challenge McIntyre for the title at the Royal Rumble premium live event in Riyadh.

Meltzer also noted that Zayn, who was previously banned from entering Saudi Arabia, is now seen as a significant babyface there due to his acceptance of the culture. This storyline is intriguing, as Zayn has never defeated McIntyre and is eager to pursue a World Title match.

Zayn has been vocal about his long-standing ambition to become a WWE World Champion.

Interestingly, just last Friday, ahead of the Three Stages of Hell Match between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes, Zayn expressed hope for a McIntyre victory, determined to finally overcome his longtime rival for the elusive title.