Backstage Latest On Mercedes Mone’s Expected AEW Debut

The arrival of Mercedes-Mone at AEW is imminent, and the question is when, not if.

Following Tony Khan stating that he will make an announcement on next week’s Dynamite, Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp and Mat Men Radio’s Andrew Zarian have a new report, speculating that it could be the signing of Mone or a Boston date for Dynamite, where Mone would then debut.

It was implied to them that the announcement was related to Mone’s upcoming appearance in AEW. However, they were not informed that her signing would be mentioned explicitly as part of the announcement.

Some talent and those close to Mone believe she will appear for AEW in March, most likely following Revolution on March 6th. It is unclear when she will make her in-ring wrestling debut for the company.

Mone’s signing and arrival were never expected to be announced last Saturday on Collision. WWE knew around December 29th that Mone would not be signed after talks broke down, and he would most likely be unable to perform at the Royal Rumble anyway.

Mercedes is believed to have been signed with AEW for several weeks, but this has not been confirmed.

