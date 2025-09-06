Backstage News On AAA Producers And Creative Team

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is overseeing things in a manner similar to his management of other WWE brands. The creative team for AAA includes Jeremy Borash, The Undertaker, Konnan, and Dorian Roldan.

Meltzer noted that among those involved in the creative process, only Konnan and Roldan have significant experience in Mexico.

While Lince Dorado and Savio Vega are from Puerto Rico, Dorado is capable of wrestling in the lucha libre style. Chavo Guerrero comes from lucha royalty, but he lacks extensive experience competing in Mexico.

The report also mentions that the producers for AAA include Matt Bloom, Pete Dunne, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Moody Jack, Savio Vega, Lince Dorado, and another unidentified person.

Additionally, there is some input from WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to Triple H; however, Michaels is not heavily involved due to his focus on NXT, though he has attended a few shows.