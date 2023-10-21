Backstage News On Adam Copeland, Ricky Starks Shooting On Each Other On AEW TV

Although things seemed intense between the two in the ring, Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks are said to be fine after a recent verbal back-and-forth on AEW television.

The promo battle on last week’s AEW Collision that saw Starks throw some shots at Copeland, who fired back with some blunt off-the-cuff remarks, turned some heads backstage.

One source said he wouldn’t have used the “vanilla midget” line that Copeland used on Starks, whom he also spoke about ripping his style off from The Rock, but outside of that, things didn’t feel like they went too far.

Fightful Select is reporting that Starks and Copeland were both fine when they got backstage after the promo segment that felt intense to those watching.

Copeland has reportedly always written most of his own stuff, dating back to his WWE days. This was said to be the case during the aforementioned Collision, where he simply “gave what he got” when Starks took aim at him with his initial comments.

Sources who were at the show said that if AEW were to run with a Copeland-Starks program, the two would be trusted to have a live microphone situation without fear of things going too far.