Backstage News On AEW Preparing For Kamille’s Debut With The Company

Former NWA Women’s Champion Kamille became a free agent at the beginning of this year after a lengthy run in the company. It was previously reported that Kamille is AEW-bound, but she hasn’t yet appeared in the promotion due to her conflicting schedule as she is currently filming a movie.

Fightful Select reports that AEW has been preparing some small aspects for when Kamille finally makes her official debut with the company such as graphics.

Kamille has appeared for AEW in the past as NWA Women’s Champion at the time that the two promotions were working together.