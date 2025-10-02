Backstage News On Andrade El Idolo’s AEW Contract Status

During Wednesday night’s 6th Anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, former WWE star Andrade El Idolo made a shocking return to the company. He attacked Kenny Omega following the opening match and officially joined the Don Callis Family.

According to Fightful Select, Idolo has signed a full-time contract with AEW.

Details regarding the contract’s length and monetary value have not been disclosed yet, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Idolo left AEW in late 2023. At that time, Tony Khan spoke positively about him, despite reports that Idolo had not informed the company about his decision to leave until close to the end of his contract.

He signed with WWE in 2024 but was released in mid-September, reportedly due to a disciplinary issue.