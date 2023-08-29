Backstage News On Bianca Belair Being Written Off WWE TV, Update On Possible Heel Turn

Bianca Belair was recently written off from WWE TV.

Belair hasn’t wrestled since she and Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley and WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY on SmackDown Live on August 18 in Toronto. Damage CTRL attacked Belair after the match and focused on her knee to play off the injury she was selling from SummerSlam. The August 18 SmackDown angle came nearly two weeks after Belair won the WWE Women’s Title in the SummerSlam Triple Threat by defeating Flair and then-champion Asuka, only to lose it seconds later to SKY cashing in her Money In the Bank briefcase.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Belair’s knee injury was not just a storyline. The angle on the August 18 SmackDown was created in order to remove Belair from the storylines for the time being.

Belair was scheduled to take some time off, which was taken into account when making creative plans. However, there has been conflicting information about how long Belair might be away, ranging from a few weeks to less than a month to possibly three months.

There had been rumors that WWE might turn Belair heel, possibly to coincide with The Street Profits’ rumored heel turn. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins recently changed their characters to align with Bobby Lashley, but it remains to be seen if Belair will be associated with the group when she returns. WWE insider Boozer Rasslin once predicted that Belair would not make a full heel turn because she was viewed as a modern female version of John Cena in that regard.

During her recent lengthy title reign, Belair received consistent praise from WWE, particularly for her insane media schedule and WWE Community events.