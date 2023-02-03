Backstage News on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39

After making a surprise appearance on SmackDown last Friday night to continue his feud with Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar made his comeback on the WWE Raw 30th anniversary show last week.

They have a win apiece, and Lashley eliminated Lesnar from the 30-Man Royal Rumble match.

There was an offer to work with Steve Austin, but Austin declined to wrestle at WrestleMania 39.

In addition, WWE had planned a match between Lesnar and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in April. However, those plans changed, and GUNTHER is now expected to defend his title against two stars at WrestleMania. Click here for more information regarding GUNTHER’s WrestleMania plans.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in the most recent issue that Lesnar is scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania.

Meltzer wrote, “Lesnar has been confirmed to be working both Montreal and WrestleMania. For Mania, it could be another match with Lashley. We were only told rumors of Gunther are false and that Steve Austin, who they had contacted for Lesnar, had turned down wrestling on the show.”

Meltzer speculated that Lashley vs. Lesnar would make sense at Elimination Chamber, given that Lashley is not booked for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Lesnar received some backstage heat for an unplanned spot at the Royal Rumble.