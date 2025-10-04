Backstage News On Bronson Reed’s Contract Status With WWE

According to Fightful Select, when they inquired about the contracts of WWE talents, they learned that Bronson Reed re-signed with the company quite some time ago.

The report indicates that Reed’s deal with WWE is a multi-year agreement.

It also mentions that despite already working under the new contract, Reed has positioned himself to potentially negotiate another new deal within the next year or so.

Reed made his return to WWE in 2022 and has since become an integral part of RAW programming.

He is currently a member of The Vision, alongside Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.