Backstage News On Changes Planned For WWE LFG Season 3

WWE LFG season two concluded in October 2025, with Dani Sekelsky and Shiloh Hill emerging as the women’s and men’s winners, respectively. Shortly after the season finale, the promotion announced the upcoming season three of WWE LFG.

According to PWInsider.com, taping for the new season is currently underway in Florida.

This development follows last month’s report that WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Michelle McCool would be stepping down as mentors, with Kevin Owens and Natalya set to take their places.

The update confirms that Owens and Natalya will join Bully Ray and Booker T as mentors for the show. Notably, the first season featured The Undertaker, Mickie James, Bully Ray, and Booker T as coaches, while McCool replaced James in the second season.

The report also indicates that the show’s format will change, emphasizing the talents rather than competition between the mentors. Jeremy Borash and Vic Joseph will continue to provide commentary for the matches during the third season.

As of now, there is no specific premiere date for season three of WWE LFG, but updates will be provided as they become available.