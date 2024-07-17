Backstage News On CM Punk’s Possible In-Ring Return At WWE SummerSlam

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that he was told it was “probable” CM Punk would be ready to return for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam PLE, but it was not “100%” confirmed Punk will be cleared to return at the event which is now less than three weeks away.

WWE has not announced Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk for SummerSlam, but Punk will be appearing on RAW next week at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and an announcement could be made then.

The 2024 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, August 3rd, from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, and it will air live on Peacock.