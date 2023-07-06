Backstage News On Colt Cabana’s AEW Status

Colt Cabana has returned to AEW.

Cabana’s previous AEW TV appearance was in November 2022, but according to Fightful Select, he was back in action for AEW at this week’s AEW Dynamite in Edmonton.

Cabana is currently supposedly working for AEW as a producer/coach, but no word on which bout he assisted with last night. There’s also no confirmation on whether Cabana is returning briefly, but insiders say he’ll be there more frequently.

Colt has been largely absent from AEW since All Out in September 2022, when longtime friend CM Punk acknowledged him in his controversial post-show press conference speech, which included remarks about their long-time friendship and eventual falling out. Punk has lately returned to AEW, where he is mostly focusing on the Collision show.

Cabana last appeared in an AEW match on November 2, 2022, as a surprise challenger to then-ROH World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho. Cabana then competed in the ROH TV tapings on April 12, but fell short against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. Cabana has since worked a few indie matches.

It’s unclear whether Cabana will continue to wrestle for AEW/ROH.