Backstage News On Drew McIntyre Turning Heel On WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre turned heel on Monday night during WWE RAW, paving the way for him and The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh) to face Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and TBA in the Men’s WarGames Match at the Survivor Series PLE next Saturday in Chicago.

The heel turn occurred during the main event, when Jey and Cody were challenging Judgment Day for the Tag Team Titles. To close the show, he shook hands with Rhea Ripley, leaving one spot open on the babyface team, which is expected to be filled by the return of Randy Orton.

McIntyre previously failed to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at the recent Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia, leaving him frustrated in the storyline about not winning the top prize on the Raw brand.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, “McIntyre’s turn has been planned internally for at least a couple of months.”