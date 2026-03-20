Backstage News On Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu Match On SmackDown

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu is set for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, but the match is not intended to serve as a final payoff. Instead, it is designed to build momentum toward their clash at WrestleMania 42, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The bout is being positioned as a key step in escalating their rivalry ahead of WrestleMania, rather than concluding it, suggesting that further developments or storyline twists could still take place before the premium live event.

WrestleMania 42 is continuing to take shape, with several major matches already lined up. Stephanie Vaquer is set to face Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship, while Jade Cargill will take on Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship. AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship is also confirmed, along with Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi.

Tonight’s SmackDown airs live from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina and will also feature Randy Orton addressing his attack on Cody Rhodes following last week’s heel turn.

Two championship matches are also scheduled, with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defending the WWE Tag Team Championships against Damian Priest and R-Truth. In the women’s division, Nia Jax and Lash Legend will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against The Bella Twins.

Additional action includes Motor City Machine Guns taking on Fraxiom, while Kit Wilson is set to call out Jelly Roll as part of the show’s lineup.