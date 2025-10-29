Backstage News On Ethan Page’s Bloody Spot At NXT Halloween Havoc

At this past Saturday’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event (PLE), NXT North American Champion Ethan Page successfully defended his title by defeating AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in a Day of the Dead Match.

According to PWInsider.com, Page accidentally sustained a cut during the match when he hit the ring steps. This injury was not planned, but despite the incident, Page is expected to continue competing without any time off.

Page won the North American Championship after defeating the reigning NXT Champion, Ricky Saints, last May. He has now held the title for 154 days.