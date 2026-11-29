Several notable TNA Wrestling stars are reportedly approaching the expiration of their contracts as 2026 draws to a close, amid indications that the company is looking to significantly reduce its operating costs.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, a number of talent contracts are nearing their expiration dates, with no official announcements regarding extensions or new agreements.

Among the most prominent names is reigning TNA Champion Leon Slater, who has reportedly been on WWE’s radar for some time. Slater is scheduled to defend his championship against Jeff Hardy during TNA’s December 18 and 19 television tapings in El Paso, Texas. Johnson speculated that a potential title change could be an indication that Slater is preparing to depart the promotion.

The contractual situations of Jeff and Matt Hardy are also particularly significant for TNA, given their drawing power and the revenue generated through their popular post-show meet-and-greet sessions.

Other names whose contracts are reportedly approaching expiration include Xia Brookside, The Righteous, and Rich Swann. The latter has indicated that he will become a free agent at the end of November.

Complicating negotiations is TNA’s reported desire to reduce expenses, with some talent allegedly being offered per-appearance agreements rather than guaranteed salaries.

Johnson reported: “The belief among those in the industry is that TNA is drastically looking to cut costs, which puts them at odds with talents who obviously want raises and/or can potentially make far more elsewhere in AEW or WWE. Also complicating things for TNA is that we are told many of the deals being offered are not really guaranteed deals but nightly rates (so talents get paid X per event, as opposed to a guaranteed salary), which means if the company runs three events in a TV/PPV loop but books a talent for only one date, they are only getting one payday, even if they are booked to wrestle numerous times on that date.”

Beyond talent contracts, TNA is reportedly considering several changes to its production and live event schedule in an effort to lower operating expenses. Among the options being discussed are reducing the number of pay-per-view events, extending television tapings to allow for longer intervals between production dates, and relocating TNA Xplosion tapings to the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky.

There is also reportedly some uncertainty surrounding TNA’s plans for 2027. Talent had yet to receive next year’s schedule at the time of Johnson’s report, despite previously being informed that it would be distributed during Bound for Glory weekend in October.

As things currently stand, TNA’s December 18 and 19 television tapings in El Paso are the final officially announced events on the company’s calendar, with no further dates confirmed.

It remains to be seen whether additional event dates or talent contract announcements will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.