Lance Storm will remain a key part of TNA Wrestling’s backstage team for at least another year.

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live on F4WOnline.com, Storm confirmed that he has signed a new contract with TNA Wrestling, extending his tenure with the promotion through the end of 2027. His previous agreement was due to expire on December 31, 2026.

The former WWE, WCW, and ECW star returned to TNA in 2022, taking on a backstage role as a producer. Since rejoining the company, Storm has helped oversee and put together hundreds of matches, bringing decades of professional wrestling experience to the promotion.

Beyond his work as a producer, Storm has also contributed to TNA’s promotional activities. The Canadian wrestling veteran recently participated in media tours across Alberta to promote TNA Destination X in Edmonton and the subsequent TNA iMPACT television tapings in Calgary.

With his new agreement in place, Storm will continue contributing to TNA Wrestling both behind the scenes and through his promotional responsibilities throughout 2027.