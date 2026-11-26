TNA Wrestling returns to AMC tonight with a special Thanksgiving edition of TNA iMPACT, featuring a Mile High Street Fight, championship action, and a star-studded eight-man tag team match.

Tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT emanates from Omaha, Nebraska, and airs at 9/8c on AMC.

Among the advertised bouts, Moose will collide with Bear Bronson in a Mile High Street Fight, while Joe Alonzo will defend the AAW Championship against The Home Town Man. Additionally, AJ Francis is scheduled to issue an open challenge.

An eight-man tag team showdown is also on tap, with The Hardys joining forces with Moose and Ricky Sosa to battle The Nemeths, Frankie Kazarian, and AJ Francis.

Below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s show:

Mile High Street Fight: Bear Bronson vs. Moose

AAW Championship Match: Joe Alonzo (c) vs. The Home Town Man

Singles Match: Ricky Sosa vs. Ryan Nemeth

Eight-Man Tag Team Match: The Hardys, Moose & Ricky Sosa vs. The Nemeths, Frankie Kazarian & AJ Francis

AJ Francis issues an open challenge

Join us here at PWMania.com tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results and coverage.