As PWMania.com previously reported, former TNA referee Mike Romo was escorted out of the company’s recent TV tapings in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Fightful Select later reported that Romo’s departure was due to his involvement in adult films.

According to a new update from Fightful Select, despite Romo being let go by TNA, several independent wrestling promotions are interested in hiring him as a referee. The report also mentioned that BDE’s TNA contract is expected to expire at the end of the year, and TNA sources believe he will leave the promotion once his deal concludes.

Additionally, the report confirmed information from PWInsider.com stating that a new contract was offered to former TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside, whose current contract is set to expire at the end of 2026; however, no agreement has been reached yet.