Backstage News On Injuries Causing A Significant Impact On AEW’s Plans

No matter your wrestling style or how long you’ve been training, you can expect to get hurt at some point. It’s also something that promoters and creative teams will need to be aware of when they least expect it or at the worst possible time for business.

AEW President Tony Khan has discovered this in the past since launching his company in 2019 and recently, prompting him to make significant changes to his creative plans.

It’s an important time for AEW as it prepares for its Full Gear pay-per-view later this month and Worlds End on December 30. AEW is also looking for a new television contract in 2024.

Some of AEW’s top stars, including Adam Cole, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson, have recently been injured. Cole needed ankle surgery, and Danielson is out with a broken orbital bone. Fortunately, Moxley has since returned to action after suffering a concussion.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the injuries have had a significant impact on AEW’s plans.

Meltzer wrote, “The injury situation has greatly affected the booking as so many plans are made and have to be changed and when they are changed, it’s start from scratch and develop new plans, especially since Danielson, Cole and Jon Moxley were all figured into key things and so much had to be changed which created a domino effect on all the plans.”