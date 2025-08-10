Skye Blue Explains Why She Doesn’t Need A Title To Represent AEW

AEW star Skye Blue discussed various topics with Denise Salcedo, including her ambition to represent the company and her belief that she doesn’t need a title to achieve that.

Blue said, “I think a short-term [goal] would just be to get back into the groove. I feel like, as much as I can, you know, you working, working, work, like, having 10 months off, I just want to get back to where I was before the leg injury. Like, just, like, really keep going. Because in the back of my brain, there’s always like, ‘Oh, maybe I shouldn’t do this move. Oh, maybe I shouldn’t do…’ because it was scary and traumatizing breaking an ankle.”

She continued, “I just want to get my body and everything back to before. I think I am doing really well at, like, getting in the ring and working out and, like, doing stuff like that, but just like the little mental things like that, I just want to keep pushing myself to be the best version of myself. Then for long-term, I just want to. I’ve said this before. I don’t know if it’s gonna sound crazy. I want to represent AEW. I want them to say, ‘Yes, that’s our girls.’ It doesn’t have to be a belt.”

Blue added, “I just want them to say, ‘Yes, we are proud of her. This is our girl. This is one of our amazing girls that embodies the women’s division and just helps push them forward.’ No matter what it is, whether it’s wrestling, whether one day I can’t wrestle, and it’s just helping, doing agenting, producing, whatever it may be. I just want to make the company proud and keep doing what I’m doing.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)