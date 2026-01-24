Backstage News On Jimmy Uso’s Recent Absence From WWE TV

WWE World Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso has been noticeably absent from several episodes of RAW and overseas live events, including shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

His absence stood out even more as fans observed Jey Uso appearing solo, with solo “YEET” chants resonating throughout arenas, particularly in Belfast.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jimmy’s absence is due to a “family situation” and is not related to health issues, creative plans, or past off-screen incidents. Meltzer also emphasized that WWE has a history of granting talent time off for real-life priorities, especially when it involves family, and this approach remains consistent in Jimmy’s case. His situation is being managed discreetly without drawing attention on television.

As for Jimmy Uso’s return, there has been no word on a specific timetable, but updates will be provided as they become available.

In the meantime, Jey has continued to shoulder the responsibilities for the red brand. The Usos captured the WWE World Tag Team Championship on December 29, defeating Dragon Lee and AJ Styles. Since then, Jey has been making solo appearances.

Jey Uso, whose real name is Jonathan Fatu, is a former WWE Tag Team Champion known for his involvement in the Bloodline storyline alongside Roman Reigns and for competing in tag matches against The Shield.