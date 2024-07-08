Backstage News On Joe Hendry’s Upcoming Big Push In WWE NXT

The main event of Sunday night’s WWE NXT Heatwave PLE was a historic moment as “All Ego” Ethan Page emerged victorious, defeating Shawn Spears, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams to claim the WWE NXT title. The arena erupted in cheers as Page’s name was etched in the annals of wrestling history. Immediately after the match, a clip of top TNA star Joe Hendry appeared on the big screen, adding another layer of excitement before the show went off the air.

Fightful Select reports that NXT plans on using Hendry heavily as a part of their collaboration with TNA.

The report also noted that this will happen on NXT programming over the next few weeks and months, with NXT putting their faith in Hendry’s ability to go viral through the small teases. The anticipation for his next NXT appearance is at a fever pitch, and more teases will only serve to heighten the excitement, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

A source told Fightful that WWE and other promotions are not just interested, but eagerly waiting to work with Hendry once his TNA contract expires. This interest is a testament to Hendry’s talent and potential, reassuring the audience of the bright future that lies ahead for the TNA star.