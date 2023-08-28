Backstage News On Jordynne Grace Returning To Impact Wrestling

Jordynne Grace has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling.

Grace will return to Impact at Victory Road on Friday, September 8 from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY, as announced during Sunday’s Impact Emergence show. As of this writing, her opponent has not been announced.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Grace has re-signed a new two-year contract with Impact. Grace is said to have received a substantial raise and will be able to take time off for bodybuilding competitions.

Grace, the inaugural Impact Digital Media Champion, a two-time Knockouts World Champion and one-time Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, has not wrestled since losing the Last Chance match to then-champion Deonna Purrazzo at Impact Under Siege on May 26. It was reported at the time that her contract had expired in the spring and that she would be leaving Impact after the following TV tapings, at least for the time being.

Grace, 27, who is married to Impact’s Jonathan Gresham, stated at the time that she would “be back somewhere at some point,” as she planned to take a break from pro wrestling to work on other projects. In the spring, it was also reported that Grace had received interest from higher-ups at several wrestling companies, and that Impact officials wanted to keep her on the roster. Grace is said to have made a million dollars outside of wrestling thanks to her exclusive content pay site. She is also a professional powerlifter and fitness/bodybuilding competitor who stated in March that she wants to be the first professional wrestler to compete at The Arnold Classic.

Grace made her Impact TV debut in November 2018. It was reported at the time that she had signed a contract, but the paperwork was never completed, and Grace worked for several months without a contract. Grace approached Impact officials with this information after AEW launched in 2019, at a time when WWE was locking talents into long-term contracts, and was able to secure a raise above the originally agreed terms. Following the two-year contract in 2019, Grace signed the aforementioned two-year contract in 2021, which expired earlier this year.

Below is the new promo for Grace’s Impact return: