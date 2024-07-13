Backstage News On Kenny Omega’s Health Following Diverticulitis Surgery

Top AEW star Kenny Omega underwent surgery last May for the diverticulitis he has been struggling with since last year. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been no word on a potential return for the former AEW World Champion. However, the belief in his return is strong, filling the air with optimism and positivity.

The report also mentioned that the feeling is that Omega’s career is not over, although he hasn’t been cleared to start training yet. The good news is that Omega is doing better than he was prior to the surgery, which brings a sense of reassurance and hope to his fans.