Backstage News On Kota Ibushi Signing With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW’s Tony Khan announced on social media Wednesday night that Kota Ibushi has officially joined the company’s roster. In reality, Kota has been under contract for quite some time.

Ibushi made his AEW debut in July as the partner of Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks in the Blood & Guts match against Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC before returning for matches at All In and WrestleDream.

Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Ibushi, and Paul Wight defeated Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita in a Like A Dragon Street Fight on Dynamite on Wednesday night.

In an interview with HD Subs in October, Ibushi revealed that he had joined AEW but was still allowed to work with other companies. He also revealed that he had joined All Elite Wrestling in July.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer pointed out that Ibushi had been with AEW for months. Ibushi does not have a match scheduled for this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view event as of this writing.