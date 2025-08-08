Backstage News On MJF’s Alliance With The Hurt Syndicate Being Cut Short

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that the on-screen partnership between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate was originally intended to be a much longer storyline, but the angle was “cut off so quickly” due to a request from within the group.

According to Dave Meltzer, the decision to end the angle early “was not an MVP request but supposedly from another member of the group.” The original creative direction would have seen the pairing continue for a longer period before eventually breaking down.

The report also noted other creative tensions involving The Hurt Syndicate. There was reportedly a plan for FTR to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships at All In: Texas, but the faction allegedly turned down losing the belts both at All In and at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The split between MJF and the group played out on the July 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite, where The Hurt Syndicate made it clear to MJF that their relationship was “strictly business.”

Since then, MJF has gone on to win the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In, earning a future AEW World Championship match. Meanwhile, The Hurt Syndicate are set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door on August 24.