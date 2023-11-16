Backstage News On MJF’s Match Against Kenny Omega On AEW Collision

Since winning the AEW World Heavyweight Championship from Jon Moxley at Full Gear last year, MJF has been on an incredible run. He has been on TV as the promotion’s top star, in addition to his recent babyface turn and partnership with Adam Cole as the ROH Tag Team Champions before Cole was sidelined with an injury that required surgery.

On the October 28 episode of AEW Collision, MJF defended his World Championship against Kenny Omega, who wanted to prevent MJF from becoming the longest-reigning champion in AEW history. MJF broke the AEW Champion record of 346 days.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso about the fight, MJF stated that he pushed for the match.

“I wanted a match with Kenny Omega, the best in the world in a pay-per-view main event–but on free television because I’m salt of the earth. That is the best match in Collision history and one of the best in AEW history.”

MJF went on to say that it was a big deal for the promotion, and that it felt like Omega was handing him the baton of AEW’s top dog. “I couldn’t be more grateful that Kenny gave me that opportunity.”

MJF’s next title defense will take place this Saturday at the Full Gear pay-per-view event against Jay White.