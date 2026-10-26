Backstage News On Original Plans For Max Caster At TNA Tapings

As PWMania.com previously reported, former AEW star Max Caster made his TNA debut at Bound For Glory 2026, where he lost to Moose. However, his appearance turned out to be a one-time event due to a controversial rap he performed during his entrance. Caster referenced the airport bombing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which occurred less than 24 hours before the show. This reference sparked controversy and led TNA to sever ties with him.

It was initially reported that TNA planned to use Caster in the tapings following Bound For Glory, but this did not happen. According to Fightful Select, the original plan was for Caster to work exclusively at Bound For Glory, but he was subsequently added to the tapings in Dothan, Alabama, prior to the event. Once Caster was removed from the taping schedule, the company had to rewrite the shows to adapt to the change.

Caster issued an apology to TNA and Carlos Silva. He has since announced that he is taking a hiatus from pro wrestling and seeking therapy, stating, “I’m gonna get it right so that the next time I’m in the ring, it feels like I’m at home.”