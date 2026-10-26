TNA Plans To Announce More Talent Signings In The Coming Weeks

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA President Carlos Silva announced during a talent meeting that the company is actively working to secure numerous new contracts, as several existing agreements are set to expire in the coming months.

According to Fightful Select, this talent meeting took place in San Antonio, Texas, rather than at last week’s tapings in Dothan, Alabama. The report also mentioned that the promotion plans to reveal several additional signings through media outlets in the coming weeks.

Recently, TNA signed Shayna Baszler and Shotzi Blackheart. Baszler made her debut at Bound For Glory, winning the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship alongside Zoey Serrano. Blackheart debuted on this week’s episode of iMPACT on AMC, forming an alliance with Allie.

Additionally, it was reported that AJ Francis’s contract is set to expire before the end of the year. However, both parties are working to finalize a new deal.