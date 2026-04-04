Backstage News On Pat McAfee Joining Randy Orton’s WrestleMania Storyline

On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Pat McAfee was revealed to be the person advising “The Viper” Randy Orton as he prepares for WrestleMania 42. McAfee assisted Orton in attacking Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and expressed his frustration about how fans from the Attitude Era feel neglected.

According to Bodyslam+, the decision to bring McAfee on board did not originate from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque or the WWE creative team. Instead, it was made by Ari Emanuel and TKO executives. Emanuel believes McAfee is a star, and a source indicated that the expectation is that McAfee will elevate the feud and take it to the next level.

Additionally, the report mentioned that McAfee’s recent comments about feeling out of touch with the business were part of the storyline (kayfabe). TKO is confident that involving mainstream personalities will attract more attention to WWE and increase ticket sales for WrestleMania 42.

WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.