Backstage News On Plans For Upcoming WWE EVOLVE Tapings

According to BodySlam+, sources have reported that the next set of tapings for WWE EVOLVE will take place this Friday in Orlando, Florida. The reason for holding the tapings on this date is that many people will be traveling to Las Vegas for WrestleMania week.

The report notes that the most recent EVOLVE tapings occurred on March 20th. It is currently unclear how many episodes will be recorded this Friday, but updates will be provided as they become available.

WWE EVOLVE airs on Wednesday nights on Tubi. The latest episode featured Tristan Angels defeating Romeo Moreno in a singles match, Sloane Jacobs beating Gianna Capri, Veronica Haven, and Anya Rune in a qualifying match for the WWE ID Prospect Women’s Championship, and WWE EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke retaining his title against Chazz “Starboy” Hall, among other matches.