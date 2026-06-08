AJ Styles Responds To Criticism Of TKO And WWE Leadership

WWE veteran AJ Styles believes criticism of TKO Group Holdings comes with the territory, but he also feels the company deserves recognition when it makes positive moves for the wrestling business.

Speaking on his podcast, Styles addressed the scrutiny that WWE’s parent company has faced since the formation of TKO and argued that leadership naturally becomes the focal point whenever fans are unhappy with the product or business decisions.

“You got to understand that it’s their job to take the blame for everything that is going on, and that’s their responsibility.

‘Like, well, listen, we are the head of this thing, so we take all the blame. That’s our job, and we have to live with it.’”

Styles acknowledged that fans are entitled to criticize decisions they disagree with, but he believes the conversation should remain balanced and include praise when warranted.

According to the former WWE Champion, one example of a positive move was TKO’s involvement with AAA, which he feels has been beneficial for the company and the wrestling landscape as a whole.

“But if they do something right, we need to give them praise. Like with AAA, they did something right. We can praise them for that. With other things, maybe they’ve done wrong. Freaking, that kind of sucked.”

Since the formation of TKO, WWE has undergone significant changes both creatively and corporately, leading to ongoing debate among fans regarding the company’s direction. While some have expressed concerns about certain business decisions, others have pointed to WWE’s continued growth, international expansion, and partnerships as signs of success.

Styles emphasized that while criticism is a natural part of fandom, constantly focusing on negatives can overshadow the positive developments taking place.

“We’re entitled to opinions and stuff like that, but at the same time, you can’t be a boo-boo face about everything that’s going on because there are some good things that are going on with TKO.”

The longtime WWE star concluded by noting that no company, regardless of size or success, will get everything right all of the time.

“It’s not going to be perfect all the time. Nobody is.”

As WWE continues evolving under the TKO banner, Styles’ comments offer a perspective from inside the company—one that acknowledges criticism while also encouraging fans to recognize the positives alongside the negatives.