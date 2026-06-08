Alba Fyre Explains What Really Happened With Her WWE Departure

Former WWE star Alba Fyre has clarified the circumstances surrounding her departure from the company, revealing that she was not actually released but instead chose not to continue after her contract expired.

Fyre, who was among several names announced as departing WWE on April 24, recently made her in-ring return under her well-known independent wrestling persona, Kay Lee Ray, at a Pro Wrestling EVE event in the United Kingdom on June 5.

Speaking with the Daily Star, Kay Lee Ray explained that her situation differed from many of the other WWE departures announced around the same time.

“My contract was up, and I knew it was coming up. I had the decision of whether I wanted to stay or not. I know some other people got fired and had the 90-day clause, but because mine was just a contract ending, I didn’t have the 90 days. I was able to come and do this and do it as kind of a surprise. I know it wasn’t really a surprise, but yeah, I’m really glad it worked out this way.”

Because her agreement simply reached its expiration date, KLR was not subject to WWE’s standard non-compete restrictions that often prevent released talent from immediately returning to the independent scene.

That freedom allowed her to make a quick return to the ring and reconnect with fans under the Kay Lee Ray name that helped establish her as one of the most successful performers on the European wrestling circuit.

Looking back on her WWE tenure, KLR spoke positively about her overall experience with the company and expressed gratitude for the opportunities she received.

“I had fun, honestly, from start to end. I got the job that I wanted, and I had fun while I was doing it with my friends. And now I get to come back and almost start again.”

Fyre originally signed with WWE in 2019 and enjoyed a highly successful run, particularly in NXT UK, where she became one of the brand’s defining stars. She later captured championship gold in NXT and on the main roster, establishing herself as a respected veteran within WWE’s women’s division.

Now back on the independent wrestling scene, KLR appears excited about the next chapter of her career. With no non-compete restrictions and a strong reputation built both before and during her WWE run, she is expected to be one of the most sought-after names outside the company moving forward.

For now, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion is embracing the opportunity to rediscover herself as Kay Lee Ray and begin a new journey after several successful years under the WWE banner.