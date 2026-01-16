Backstage News On Possible Plans For AJ Styles In TNA

Top WWE star and former WWE Champion AJ Styles made his return to his old stomping grounds last night during the debut of TNA iMPACT on the AMC Network.

Styles opened the show with a promo, welcoming the iMPACT Zone to a new era of TNA on AMC. He also had backstage segments with former TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian and the new TNA World Champion Mike Santana.

According to BodySlam+, many WWE employees believe that Styles will compete in TNA Wrestling before he retires from in-ring competition later this year.

This comes after Styles revealed months ago that he plans to retire from wrestling by the end of the year.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that TNA Wrestling initially wanted Styles to face Frankie Kazarian for the TNA World Championship during the AMC Network debut, but that match did not take place. He noted that since the match was discussed internally, it may still happen later, possibly without the championship on the line, or it could involve a title match that includes Santana as well.

Additionally, reigning TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater expressed his hope that Styles will challenge him to a match, though there is no word yet on when that could occur if it does happen.