Backstage News On Roxanne Perez Impressing WWE Officials

Roxanne Perez has reportedly drawn strong internal praise within WWE in recent weeks, with officials impressed by her professionalism, toughness, and work ethic during a physically demanding stretch.

According to PWInsider, Perez has been dealing with multiple lingering physical issues rather than one specific injury. Despite being described as “banged up,” the 24-year-old continued to work throughout WWE’s recent European tour and the demanding weeks surrounding it, earning respect for what the report described as “gutting through” the wear and tear.

Rather than taking time off, Perez remained active on television and live events, a decision that has not gone unnoticed backstage.

Perez now heads into a major opportunity on a big stage. At Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal, Quebec, she will team with Liv Morgan as Judgment Day challenges Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Perez and Morgan earned the title shot by winning a triple-threat match on the January 12 episode of WWE Raw in Germany, defeating teams of Asuka & Kairi Sane and Bayley & Lyra Valkyria.

The rivalry escalated further on this week’s Raw, where Judgment Day launched a post-match attack that left Ripley and SKY laid out, serving as the final build heading into Montreal.

Beyond this weekend, Perez’s momentum continues into one of WWE’s biggest events of the year. She has officially been confirmed for the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble, joining fellow Judgment Day members Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the field.

Other announced participants include Ripley, SKY, Asuka, Bayley, and Valkyria. The Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 31, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With internal praise mounting and major matches looming, Roxanne Perez appears to be firmly cementing her status as one of WWE’s most trusted and resilient young stars heading into 2026.